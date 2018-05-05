BELTON — Experience matters. That’s the message voters sent on Saturday as they elected incumbent Councilman Guy O’Banion and former Councilman Wayne Carpenter to the City Council.
Carpenter, who served on the Council for nine terms, won 287 votes while O’Banion received 218 votes, according to unofficial results. Former Bell County Democrats chairman Art Resa got 97 votes. This was Belton’s first contested election in three years.
A total of 382 ballots were cast, marking the lowest turnout for a city election since at least 2014. In that election, 564 votes were cast
O’Banion and Carpenter — along with Mayor Marion Grayson, who was unopposed this year — will start their two-year terms on May 15. Grayson received 327 votes, making her the top vote-getter on Saturday.
“I’m pretty happy to have another two years to get some more stuff done,” O’Banion said.
Carpenter said he was appreciative of the Beltonians who turned out to vote and showing their support for the city.
Both O’Banion and Carpenter see continuing to manage Belton’s growth as the City Council’s top priority.
City estimates showed that 507 people moved to Belton in the past year, bringing the population to 21,721. That’s a nearly 20 percent population increase since the 2010 Census that pegged Belton’s population at 18,215.
“We still got infrastructure we need to work on. That’s probably the biggest thing on the forefront,” O’Banion said, pointing to how the city needs to find solutions and funding for street maintenance and other infrastructure needs.
Carpenter echoed O’Banion, saying Belton has to deal with building new infrastructure while also upgrading its aging infrastructure. And, on top of that, trying to prioritize what is needed in the city’s budget.
“I think we have a lot of challenges and a lot of things going on in town and hopefully I can add some positive input to that,” the councilman-elect said. “I’m very pleased with the direction of the city and the way things are going. Just want to help contribute during the next few years as we go through this growth spurt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.