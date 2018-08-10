Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, continues his campaign with stops in Temple and Lampasas Thursday. O’Rourke will attend town halls at 9 a.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple and at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the El Rodeo Mexican restaurant in Lampasas, 609 Plum St., on the northern side of U.S. Highway 190 just before Plum Street meets U.S. 281.
O’Rourke is facing Texas’ incumbent junior Sen. Ted Cruz of Houston. The election will be held Nov. 6. Cruz is the favorite among political commentators, but O’Rourke continues to be given a consideration for an upset.
O’Rourke has grabbed attention from pundits and pollsters for his strenuous campaigning and his fundraising. O’Rourke’s filings show $14 million on hand, while Cruz’s show $10.4 million. O’Rourke is hosting 100 events in 50 cities in August, including “running town halls” where he jogs with voters.
O’Rourke has visited Killeen three times during the campaign.
