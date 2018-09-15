A strong odor that led authorities to evacuate 50 from their homes in north Killeen Saturday was caused by a ruptured fuel tank, according to police.
After several hours, north Killeen residents around Peebles Elementary School were allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated Saturday morning.
About 50 vacated their homes as authorities investigated the odor, which was first believed to be acetone, a volatile, flammable liquid. Several blocks in the area were barricaded, but have since been reopened.
Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the odor came from a residence in the 1800 block of Connell Drive.
Police quickly evacuated residents to the Bob Gilmore Center at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, and called Killeen firefighters and a hazmat crew to investigate. Narcotics officers were also on scene, Miramontez said.
The investigation took several hours.
"There was no imminent danger to the community," Miramontez said.
