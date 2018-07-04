An off-duty Calvert police officer died early Wednesday morning after his vehicle drifted from the roadway and struck a parked 18-wheeler in Salado.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Dave Roberts said James Arrick Jr., 32, was driving northbound on Interstate 35 at about 3:10 a.m. when his 2015 Dodge pickup drifted from the roadway near mile marker 280, just north of the Bell County Safety Rest Area. Arrick’s vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Kenworth 18-wheeler that was parked on the eastern shoulder.
DPS troopers responded to the scene where Arrick was pronounced dead, Roberts said. Next of kin have been notified. The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured. No other vehicles were involved and no charges have been filed.
Calvert Police Chief Mike Hoyt posted a statement to Facebook confirming Arrick was with the department for two years and worked in law enforcement for a total of 10 years. The statement said Arrick “was well liked by the community, friends, co-workers and will be truly missed.”
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
