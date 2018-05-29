Temple Police Officer Christopher Gallup was named today by spokeswoman Ellen Morton as the officer who died Friday at the age of 30.
Gallup was off-duty and was found dead at his residence in the 1400 block of Blue Leaf Drive, Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Friday.
Officers went at 2:21 p.m. to the call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found the call was at the home of an off-duty officer.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield pronounced Gallup deceased at the scene and ordered an autopsy. The result of the preliminary autopsy hasn’t yet been announced.
Gallup was with the department for three years.
