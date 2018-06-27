Update 11:52 a.m.: Officials released the name of the construction worker who died as Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers.
Media outlets are reporting one of the 15 construction workers, Aaron Haveron, was in critical condition Wednesday in Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. He's the pastor of a United Pentecostal Church in Marlin.
Parkland reported one other man injured in the blast was also admitted to the Dallas hospital.
Coryell Memorial Hospital released a phone number, 254-404-2500, for families to reach the hospital.
Ambulance services in Gatesville are running but the emergency room and all other wings of the hospital are still closed. Those in need of emergency services should call 911, and an ambulance can take them to hospitals in Waco or Temple, officials said.
At a press conference at 11:45 a.m., Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said "We are focusing the investigation on the debris field in and around the explosion site. We also will be assessing damages to the hospital and nursing home facilities there at that location with full intent of releasing those unaffected portions back to the hospital's control within the very near future."
Structural engineers are at the site today assessing the damage, Gohlke said.
"The outpouring of support for this incident has been incredible, and we certainly want to thank everyone for bringing us food, water toiletries and other needed supplies," Gohlke said.
Gohlke is asking the community to be patient, and wants to bring the hospital and services back on line as soon as possible.
Coryell Memorial Hospital CEO David Byrom said: "I'm surrounded by heroes where I work. It's very impressive."
Byrom described what happened after the blast:
"Probably within five minutes of the event, my staff had that building nearly completely empty. And for the victims of that, our physicians and nurses were already responding, and I had staff that was helping bring folks out of the rubble. They had triage centers set up on the ground. We were working that. "
The triage likely minimized some of the injuries, said, adding, then patients "were transported very rapidly."
Law enforcement from around Central Texas have been busy securing the scene of the explosion as investigators were searching through the rubble Wednesday morning at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville.
“They’re gathering evidence to find out what happened, and they’re not ready to start cleaning up yet,” said Sgt. David Roberts, Department of Public Safety public information officer, on Wednesday morning.
Roberts said the Gatesville Police Department is taking the lead at the scene and that DPS and other state and federal agencies are in a supporting role.
An explosion ripped through a Coryell Memorial Hospital construction site Tuesday afternoon, killing one and injuring 15 — all construction workers, according to hospital officials. No patients or staff at the hospital were injured. On Tuesday, officials said 12 were injured, but they revised that number to 15 today.
The blast, which was suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, occurred about 2:45 p.m. knocked out power to about 900 homes and businesses in the city and led to the evacuation of the hospital and three on-campus care facilities.
Power was fully restored to the town Tuesday night, with the exception of the hospital, officials said this morning.
Roberts said the investigation will take some time.
“It’s nowhere near the scale of West (fertilizer plant explosion in 2013) but it is still a tragic event so they’ll take their time investigating to ensure they are thorough and come to a proper conclusion,” Roberts said. “The best you can do is support those involved, which is what the Gatesville community is doing.”
Roberts said he saw how the community came together.
“Yesterday I saw a huge outpouring of help by the community,” he said. “People showed up in droves to assist in evacuations and in caretaking roles.”
All patients who were in the hospital were transferred to Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton, according to the Coryell Memorial Hospital Facebook page.
All long-term care and assistant living residents from the Gatesville hospital "have now been placed in the following for temporary care: Hillside Medical Lodge; Lutheran Sunset Ministries, Clifton; and Westview Manor, McGregor,” the post said. “Many of our staff went to join our residents overnight to assist in their care, and provide a source of comfort and consistency.”
“Emergency Medical Services and Coryell Home Health have continued to operate, and DaVita Dialysis will resume treating patients in the morning. The rest of the campus will be closed including; the hospital, Coryell Medical Clinic, and the emergency room (ER),” according to the Facebook page. The dialysis center across the street from the hospital in Gatesville is open, officials said Wednesday.
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is involved in the investigation but could not provide details until after the investigation is over, a spokesman said on Wednesday morning.
“They are there to conduct an origin and cause investigation,” said Jerry Hagins, spokesman with Texas Department of Insurance. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is part of the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.