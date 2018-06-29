One of the construction workers who was injured in the explosion on Tuesday at Coryell Memorial Hospital died Thursday afternoon, officials said on Friday.
“We are saddened to report the death of Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock,” said Nathan Gohlke, Gatesville Police Department police chief.
Morales was transported to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where he passed away from his injuries on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
He was an employee of Network Controls.
Morales was the second person to have died after the explosion that injured 14 others — all construction workers. Michael Bruggman, 43, died on Tuesday, the day of the explosion.
The Herald is working to learn more.
