A search team is sweeping Stillhouse Hollow Lake near Dana Peak Park after a drowning victim was reported Sunday, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Bryan Dulock.
Dulock said a state search-and-rescue team with a "cadaver canine" were searching the lake after a call came in around noon Sunday.
The Morgan's Point Resort dive team, Bell County Sheriff's Department, Central Bell County Volunteer Fire Department and Harker Heights Fire Department were on scene for the search Sunday, Dulock said.
The warden's office did not release any identifying information on the victim.
This story is developing.
