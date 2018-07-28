Is the old Gander Mountain off East Central Texas Expressway haunted? It will be in weeks to come.
The ghost of the former hunting, fishing and camping store lives on this year in the form of costume shop Spirit Halloween.
Spirit Halloween signage has returned over the building that used to be occupied by Gander Mountain at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The property is currently blockaded to the general public, but opened mid-September last year.
Spirit Halloween has been operating in Killeen since 2008, but it relies on whatever real estate is available to run its organization, company spokesman John Domeracki said last year.
Gander Mountain closed its doors last summer, just two years after it opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.