Spirit Halloween signage is seen Saturday, July 28 below the Gander Mountain sign at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway.

 By Matt Payne Herald staff writer

Is the old Gander Mountain off East Central Texas Expressway haunted? It will be in weeks to come.

The ghost of the former hunting, fishing and camping store lives on this year in the form of costume shop Spirit Halloween.

Spirit Halloween signage has returned over the building that used to be occupied by Gander Mountain at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway.

The property is currently blockaded to the general public, but opened mid-September last year.

Spirit Halloween has been operating in Killeen since 2008, but it relies on whatever real estate is available to run its organization, company spokesman John Domeracki said last year.

Gander Mountain closed its doors last summer, just two years after it opened.

