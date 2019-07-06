LAMPASAS — Cars lined the street and hundreds of people waited to get a peek inside the Keystone Star Hotel and view its new renovations during an open house Saturday.
An estimated 800 people visited the hotel between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the hotel owner Andy Fish.
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley was in Lampasas during the open house to honor Fish and the work that has been done to the hotel.
Hot dogs and refreshments were served as dozens of Lampasas-area residents made their way through the building.
The Ferrari Club of Austin and a Porsche club as well as the Model A Ford club out of Georgetown came to the open house to show their cars in the streets of Lampasas.
Dorinda Barrett and her family have lived in Lampasas for generations. She currently lives across the street from the hotel.
“This building is just kind of a source of pride to all of us now,” Barrett said. “It’s wonderful; it almost made him (Fish) cry. It makes me cry, too,” Barrett said, on the verge of tears.
The building was initially constructed in 1856 and is a building cherished by the town and its residents. However, the building had been abandoned and had not been used for many years.
Now it’s being returned to its former glory because of one man’s vision and hundreds of hours of work by countless people.
Fish is a third-generation Austin native and businessman who was searching for a storage location for his collection of Model T Ford automobiles when he discovered the dilapidated hotel.
On a whim while in the area in 2017, Fish stopped through Lampasas to evaluate the rail depot on the same street. Something about the Keystone Star Hotel attracted him and he investigated further.
Fish called his real estate agent and began the process of saving the building. He learned that the best way to save the building was to make it residential and not use it as hotel again because they would have had to install elevators and other things that would have cost the building its charm.
The renovation started in January 2017 and although the building has come a long way, the renovation “likely won’t be 100% for three to four more years,” Fish said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.