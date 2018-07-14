HARKER HEIGHTS — Old Navy hosted a fundraiser for the Homeless Awareness Response Program, which helps homeless school children, during an annual school supply drive Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Old Navy in Harker Heights.
The event included a car show, a live DJ, a Bell County Comic Con booth, as well as a fashion show with outfit ideas for back-to-school shopping.
Donations were collected in the back of a Nisson 240SX from noon until 3 p.m.
