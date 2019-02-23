The Killeen City Council will vote Tuesday on nearly a dozen topics brought forth during last week’s workshop, including the proposal to enter into a management services agreement for mixed beverage services at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The city currently holds a mixed beverage license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Complex to provide alcoholic beverage services for events held at the center and nearby city facilities. The license includes the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, Special Events Center and Rodeo Arena and Grounds.
The city has had a management services agreement with YH SH, LLC, DBA Jesters since 2005, which will expire in March.
After an audit performed in April by Matthew Grady, the city’s auditor, one of the recommendations was to consider developing an agreement with a different provider.
Three proposals were received: Shilo Inn & Restaurant; YH, SH, LLC; and Let Us Do the Cooking, LLC. City staff conducted interviews with all three on Jan. 15, according to the city.
Let Us Do the Cooking, LLC ranked the highest of the three proposals. Let Us Do the Cooking’s proposal also presented several new services that can potentially bring additional revenue to the city, such as glassware rentals and table service, according to the city.
The council will hear from all three applicants Tuesday before making its decision.
A vote is also expected to be made on the construction of an outdoor fitness court at Lions Club Park.
In September, city staff applied for a grant from the National Fitness Campaign for the court, a workout amenity that has been installed in over 100 locations nationwide. The total cost of the fitness court to include installation is $135,000. However, the National Fitness Campaign has awarded the city of Killeen a grant in the amount of $30,000. Also, the city has agreed to partner with the Junior Service League of Killeen to accept its contribution of $75,000 toward the project. The remaining $30,000 will be funded via the Governmental CIP from remaining bond funds designated for park projects, according to the city.
The council is also expected to approve holding a joint election with the Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College. This agreement would cover early voting and election day cost sharing and staffing responsibilities. The election is May 4.
At last week’s workshop, the council discussed options for upgrading the city email software. City employees currently use on an email system from 2010, which is nearing the end of its support life cycle. The council was presented with two new system options, and will vote Tuesday.
The council also heard a presentation last week proposing the acquisition of replacement fleet vehicles and equipment. This was approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2019 Budget process.
The council is expected to renew the authority agreement with Aero-Nautical Services, LLC, to provide airport shuttle services. The company has provided services to the city since 2004, and is seeking a new five-year agreement.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble last week presented memorandums of understanding with the police forces at the Killeen Independent School District and Texas A&M University-Central Texas. These agreements would cement the procedures under which the police forces decide jurisdiction and authority on school property.
The council will also vote on a proposal to enter into an agreement with Routeware, Inc. to provide GPS services for city solid waste vehicles.
Last week, the council considered an amendment to a city ordinance that would regulate speed limits citywide, repealing construction zone speed limits on roads where construction has been completed, and specifically, regulating the speed limit on Elms Road, where the speed limit varies on single stretches of the road depending on direction of travel.
A public hearing will be held during Tuesday’s meeting on the possible rezoning of another piece of land for the future construction of an elementary school.
The Gary Purser Jr. 2000 Trust submitted a request to amend the Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map (FLUM) from a “Suburban Commercial” designation to a “General Commercial” designation for 7.858 acres, and from a “Rural” designation to a “General Residential” designation for 79.117 acres for the property located at 5601 Clear Creek Road.
City staff recommended the council approve the change from “Rural” to “General Residential” in order to keep up with the growth of the area. However, the staff recommended the council not approve the change to “General Commercial.”
Staff was directed to reach out to Fort Hood officials to ensure that future school plans do not interfere with any nearby training areas before the council makes its decision.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.