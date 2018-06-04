As many as 485 Oncor customers in Killeen are facing outages after storms swept through the area late Sunday and early Monday morning, according to the Oncor Outage Map.
As of 8:20 a.m. Monday, the outages were spread throughout the city and were mostly linked to vegetation interfering with power lines.
The area with the highest concentration of outages was at the intersection of Elms Road and East Stan Schlueter Loop, where 243 customers were affected.
Some of the outages are not scheduled to be completed until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the map.
