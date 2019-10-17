Street maintenance

Street maintenance is expected to close two Killeen streets in the coming days.

 File photo

Veterans Memorial Boulevard, at 20th Street, will be closed from 11 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Friday, according to a release from Keela Vaughn, Killeen's communications coordinator. The road will then be reopened to through traffic. 

Crews will be repairing a signal pole pedestal base and signal heads and must enter the roadway to complete the work.

