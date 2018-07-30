One American Airlines flight out of Killeen was delayed Sunday after an outage at the carrier’s main operating system and dispatch operation grounded flights nationwide.
According to the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration said no American Airlines flights took off nationwide for about 40 minutes Sunday due to the outage.
Fort Worth-based American said in a statement the airline “experienced a brief connectivity issue” with one of its data centers and that all operations were returning to normal.
According to Killeen Director of Aviation Matthew Van Valkenburgh, one flight was delayed due to the outage, with an unknown number of passengers affected.
An outbound flight from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was delayed for 51 minutes after the flight was grounded at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport between 2:09 and 3 p.m., Van Valkenbrugh said.
The FAA said in a tweet it worked with American to impose the ground stop after the failure about 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The agency said the system was restored about 2:45 p.m. Sunday and flights were allowed to resume, according to the AP.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.