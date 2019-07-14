Tuesday marked one month since an EF-2 tornado damaged 198 properties in western Copperas Cove, causing an estimated $2.6 million in damage.
Two days after the tornado, Mayor Bradi Diaz issued a disaster declaration for the affected area. Gary Young, deputy fire chief for the Copperas Cove Fire Department said the disaster declaration initiated the city’s Emergency Operations Plan.
The Emergency Operations Plan allows the city to expedite addressing the needs of the disaster, thus foregoing routine procedures.
“For example there was a significant amount of debris that was created as a result of the incident,” Young said via email Thursday. “The debris needed to be handled in a swift manner and additional assistance was needed from neighboring communities.
Bent poles and street signs also needed swift attention.
“All of the street signs and poles that were damaged were replaced the day after by the City Street Department,” Young said via email Wednesday.
Although the city had taken care of what it needed to, the affected residents still had several steps to get back to normal. They had to do initial cleaning, contact insurance companies, deal with adjusters, pay deductibles and find contractors.
Still cleaning
Since the tornado, residents in the affected area have been recovering. Much of the debris is gone, although there are still piles of debris scattered throughout the affected area.
Three residents who live in the 3200 block of Colorado Drive — Don Taylor, Leo Harviel and Julie Schwyhart — are among those who still have work to do, all to varying degrees.
Taylor’s damage was the worst on his block. His property was one of at least three in the affected area that were uninhabitable. Since the tornado, he and his wife have lived in a building on his property that was only minimally affected. They went from approximately 3,000 square feet in their two-story house to 800 square feet in their temporary, one-story dwelling.
Taylor said his roof should be repaired sometime next week. In mid-August, a contractor will begin on the inside of the house, which has been mostly gutted due to water damage from rain. Although there is blue tarp over the opening in the roof, water still gets inside and much of the sheet rock and drywall has been stripped. The blue tarp covers the entire back side of the house and about 30% of the front side of the house, where the wind lifted the metal roof off. Inside his house, many of the support beams are exposed.
“I never thought I’d see the day when I would build a house again, but that is essentially what we’re doing,” Taylor said. “We have a shell and about two rooms.”
The two undamaged rooms were a bedroom and bathroom on the second floor.
The Taylors will not be able to move back into the house until the completion of the repairs which is projected for the end of October.
Harviel still has to clear branches from a tree that ended up being the resting spot of his trampoline.
He also needs a new fence. Harviel has raised portions of the fence that were knocked flat by the tornado so it does not draw attention to his backyard, but it still needs to be replaced.
Schwyhart needs a new roof and repairs to her fence. She also still has a large chunk of metal roof from Taylor’s house in her backyard. Her contractor said they would be able to remove the metal chunk of roof when they begin repairs.
Erasmus Julien, who lives in the 3500 block of Talley Circle, still has to cut limbs from a tree in his backyard, and he needs three sections of his fence repaired.
Damage totals
The total damage for the four residents exceeded $300,000 — more than $200,000 for Taylor, approximately $55,000 for Harviel, around $40,000 for Schwyhart and nearly $18,000 for Julien.
Learning about insurance
In the aftermath of the tornado, residents have learned about insurance.
“People think they have insurance so they’re good,” said Schwyhart, who learned about deductibles in the process.
After paying her deductible for her needed repairs, she called her insurance company to lower it from 2% of the insured value to 1%.
Harviel had a similar experience.
“The biggest thing I learned from this is your insurance and who and what you work with,” Harviel said.
He learned that cheaper isn’t necessarily better and said people who have cheap insurance are “rolling the dice” and “playing the Vegas odds.”
Taylor said he feels bad for all of his neighbors who are struggling to pay their deductibles.
Contractors galore
In the affected area, contractor signs line the yards of residents. Some of the contractors canvassed the area immediately following the tornado.
“I literally have a coffee cup full of cards of all the people coming by,” Harviel said.
Schwyhart said she hired Blackmon Mooring of Austin, because the person who came by her house is a Copperas Cove High School graduate.
“They’re trying to help me as much as they can,” she said.
Schwyhart just received approval for the insurance funds Wednesday, and Blackmon Mooring brought shingle samples Thursday. She said they are projected to begin repairs Monday or Tuesday.
Julien said he and his wife have been searching for a contractor to fix portions of their fence.
“Right now, just about everybody is back-logged,” he said. “We’re still calling around to see who’s available and how soon they can get it done.”
Julien said the two companies he has called are booked until October.
Taylor had a different experience with a roofing contractor. He had signs in his yard showing that he had already hired contractors, but more kept coming by trying to sell him a roof from them. As a result, Taylor had to ask them to leave.
Strong storms since
Since the tornado, other strong storms have passed through the area.
Schwyhart and Julien say the storms have put them on edge. Julien said it has given him a heightened sense of awareness.
For Harviel, it is a different story.
He is a retired sergeant first class from the Army. For him, the emotional effects of the tornado don’t compare to that of a combat zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.