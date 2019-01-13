One man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in critical condition today after a shooting at the Liberty 6 Motel on E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to information obtained from the Killeen Police Department.
According to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers responded to call about a shooting victim at 1:35 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
No other information was available at this time.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
