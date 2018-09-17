One vehicle reportedly rolled over in a multi-vehicle wreck at around 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, according to dispatch on a local police scanner.
Dispatchers said the collision was reported in front of the Patriot Buick. A life-flight helicopter was reportedly called off while in route.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.