The Killeen Independent School District Career Center, 1320 Stagecoach Rd, Killeen, will host a One Stop Shop in partnership with Lemonade Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event will help Lemonade Day participants finalize details for their lemonade stand businesses by visiting four stations which will facilitate designing flyers, creating lemonade recipes, building the lemonade stand and developing a business plan.
Two custom-built lemonade stands will be given away at the event, as well.
Parents must pre-register their children to attend on Eventbrite by searching for "Lemonade Day One Stop Shop."
