Online public schools like the Texas Connections Academy are attracting thousands of Texas students each year who are seeking an alternative to the traditional brick and mortar educational setting.
Now it’s in 10th year, the free virtual public school boasts 6,000 students in third through 12th grade statewide, including 132 in Bell County and 23 in Coryell County.
The students were drawn to the online school for a variety of reasons, according to Academy officials.
Cathy Sullivant, the Academy’s principal for third through eighth grade, said the students are often elite athletes, musicians, students attending religious schools, or that are heavily involved in activities outside of school.
“There are a large group of students who have outside, compelling activities and are looking for more flexibility than they would get in a brick and mortar school,” she said.
Sullivant said other causes for students seeking online education include difficulties in the traditional academic setting, like bullying, or medical reasons.
“And then there are people who just want to feel like they’ve got much more of a handle and involvement on their child’s education,” she said. “Although it may seem counter intuitive, teachers and families report that they develop closer relationships than they would in a brick and mortar schools.”
Texas Connections Academy pairs students with certified local teachers that prepare customized lesson plans based on a curriculum developed for each student and conduct weekly live sessions where students can raise a virtual hand to ask questions.
Academy representatives said that the school is not a home-schooling forum where parents are the teachers but rather a “home-based learning environment” where teachers handle the education.
The teachers also connect with students and their families on a regular basis to track students’ progress, including regular phone calls and monthly home visits, Sullivant said.
The Academy also offers several field trip opportunities to connect the teachers and families.
“We have students and teachers who live all over the state. Our teachers facilitate field trips wherever they live,” Sullivant said. “The field trips are really one of the hallmarks of the school in that the entire family is welcome to attend.”
The Texas Connections Academy has a contract with Houston Independent School District, but may enroll third- through 12th-grade students from anywhere within the state, said DeEtta Culbertson with the Texas Education Agency.
The Academy is regulated by the state as any other public institution, she said.
Parents interested in enrolling their children at the Academy must register the students online using the same documents that they would for a traditional school, including proof of residency, immunization records and proof of age.
Sullivant said the school enrolls anyone who is eligible and that an online education is a better fit for certain students.
“There is no one educational setting that is perfect for everyone and the more options we can give to the students and the families of Texas, the better education we are going to be able to offer to everyone,” Sullivant said.
For more information, or to register, visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/texas-virtual-school.
