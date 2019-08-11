COLLEGE STATION — Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch is a 12-week online course to be offered Aug.18-Nov. 9 by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The course fee is $120, which includes 12 weeks of instruction, a Generation Next T-shirt and completion certificate at the end of the course. Register online at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/productListingDetails/2785 or call 979-845-2604. Participants will learn about starting a new ag business or enterprise. For more information, contact Megan Clayton at 361-265-9203 or Megan.Clayton@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.