Hunting

Dove hunters, decked out in camo, pursue mourning and white-winged doves in a Fort Hood training area.

 Photo courtesy of DPW Natural and Cultural Resources

Hunters have a new online guide — thanks for the Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials recommend hunters review the guide prior to hunting on Corps of Engineers land since new areas have been added.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.