GRAPEVINE—A Saturday evening Q&A between sports writer Jemele Hill and her boss, Kevin Merida, took a dramatic turn.
“What did it taste like?” Merida asked Hill, who had just admitted to eating a doggy biscuit on live TV.
“They’re bland. You need a lot of water with them, and they’re really dry,” Hill said, kicking back in her chair before hundreds of guests in the second day of the three-day 2018 Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference sponsored by the Frank W. & Sue Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas and the Dallas Morning News.
Owning her mistakes as her true self on live TV was a transformative experience for the multimedia journalist. The special one-on-one with Hill also addressed the intersection of sports, race and culture, something she regularly does in her position as a contributor to ESPN’s The Undefeated.
She is a former co-host of ESPN’s flagship SportsCenter. Before that, she authored a column for ESPN.com’s Page 2 and hosted ESPN’s His and Hers, a statistics-based sports discussion program.
Hill, relaxed in nature, talked about how her experience transitioning from print journalism to broadcast has sharpened her writing and given her a refreshing sense of confidence.
Her reputation has risen over the past year as her opinions in national dialogues have sparked controversy.
“The dynamic has changed a lot for me ... clearly my platform has raised considerably. People have always recognized me, but now it’s a wide variety,” Hill said. “It just increases the level of scrutiny.”
Her career started when she was a sports writer with the Detroit Free Press, primarily covering Michigan State University football and basketball, where she covered the 2004 Summer Olympics and NBA Playoffs.
One example of scrutiny the sports writer spoke about was a January column she wrote on her alma mater, Michigan State. In it, she called for the university and its officials to be held accountable for Larry Nassar, a former university physician who sexually abused young women, pretending to offer medical treatment.
Hill doesn’t think about how her columns are going to be perceived as she writes them. Although in trips following her column being published, she expressed an attitude of “fearless, not recklessness” in reporting on women who survived Nassar’s crimes.
“I felt as though some thought I betrayed the university by writing a column that said they have a lot to answer to,” Hill said. “I’ll be fair, but I won’t be forgiving.”
Between race, politics and sports is a connective tissue, according to Hill. It’s an intersection that guides her in deciding what subjects to pursue and report.
Black athletes are often unknown outside of sports, Hill said. She used former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster as an example. Foster is now retired and wants to pursue a physics degree.
“He was always a thoughtful interview. He had a keen sense of who he is,” Hill said. “He could’ve easily been a journalist because he’s so curious about everything, and is one of the few athletes who admitted to be an atheist. It’s such a potpourri of a personality.”
Hill was asked how she progressed in the industry as a black woman in an industry that is dominated by white men.
She said aspiring black women entering journalism should “know what they don’t know,” and be OK with that.
“Women come in and think have to know everything. Pretty much nine out of 10 times, your male colleagues don’t know either,” Hill said. “You certainly want to be prepared, but don’t make it like you have to be perfect.
“There’s only one you, and that’s the biggest thing you have going for you.”
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
