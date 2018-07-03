All facilities except the operating room at Coryell Memorial Hospital are live following an explosion June 26, which killed two and injured 14.
Spokeswoman Carly Latham said the operating room in the hospital is expected to open next Monday.
The hospital officially reopened Monday, and all 550 employees, 450 of which are full-time employees, have returned back to the facility, according to Latham.
About 200 patients visited various areas of the hospital Monday, according to Latham. She did not have the number of patients on Tuesday.
“Numbers are steady and growing as the community continues to hear about it,” she said.
Out of the 14 construction workers injured from the blast, one construction worker was released from care Monday afternoon at San Antonio Military Medical Center.
Eight still remain hospitalized. Two men are at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, two workers are at San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio, and four remain at Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin, Gohlke said Tuesday.
Two men died as a result of injuries received in the explosion.
Michael Bruggman, 43, of Rogers, died in the blast and a memorial service was held Monday. Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, was injured in the blast and died Thursday.
Gohlke said Morales’ death was not due to burn injuries. “He suffered concussion-type injuries,” he said.
The blast occurred in a room that officials have frequently referred to as a “boiler room.” Gohlke said Tuesday the room is better described as a power plant for the hospital, which contains boilers, chillers and water heaters.
Gohlke said gas lines runs through the room.
The investigation into the explosion is ongoing, and more information will be released as it is made available.
