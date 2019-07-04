The Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in downtown Killeen has been closed since May 18. Many of the former residents were forced to camp outside the shuttered building, which quickly evolved to a “tent city.”
But thanks to a variety of donors, the homeless population was still able to celebrate Fourth of July with a barbecue Thursday.
Joe Salinas, one of the first residents of “tent city,” said a member of Operation Phantom Support approached him two weeks ago with the wish to organize a barbecue.
“This is how we are able to have this barbecue today,” he said. “Everybody is invited to come here and eat with us.”
Operation Phantom Support provided the shelter with all necessities, reaching from charcoal and drinks to meat and barbecue sauce.
“It will feed approximately 25 people,” Salinas said.
According to Salinas, the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter used to have its own Independence Day celebration before the closure.
“This is the first Fourth of July in our ‘tent city’,” he said.
As a veteran himself, Salinas said the celebration is especially important for him.
“We have a few veterans and some non-veterans here,” Salinas said. “This is America. We might be at our lowest level here, but it is still good to feel to be part of the United States. We want to celebrate Fourth of July like everybody else does.
“We may not have family — I don’t — but we all have each other and I am grateful for that,” Salinas said.
While speaking to the Herald on Thursday, officials from the mission at Iglesia Uncion de lo Alto in Harker Heights pulled up to the shelter to drop off additional meals and juice.
“We want bring hope and a word of encouragement,” said Pastor Luis A. Berrios-Flores. “The Lord will open doors for them soon.”
Although it is still uncertain if and when the shelter will reopen, Salinas said officials are working hard on alternative housing options.
“They want to get us out of the heat as soon as possible,” he said.
Until then, the inhabitants of “tent city” are happy about the support the community has shown them — not just on Fourth of July, but since the shelter has officially shut its doors.
“People have been coming by to place people in apartments,” Salinas said. “So, tent city is actually decreasing but that is a good thing.”
To donate to the shelter, people can go to www.familiesincrisis.net and open the Donate button, or send a check to Families In Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, TX 76540, or drop a check or cash by the FIC Office at 1305 E. Rancier Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.