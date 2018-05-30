A Killeen nonprofit organization that serves honorably discharged veterans, active-duty military members, first responders and their families, is raising money to buy four buildings in which it is operating, according to its founder and director.
A financial issue between the building’s owner and the bank has led to the need for funds to buy the buildings from Compass Bank, according to John Valentine, Operation Phantom Support founder and director, on the GoFundMe page for the fundraiser.
As of Wednesday morning, Operation Phantom Support has raised around $2,200 toward the building fund. It needs to raise $50,000 by July 15, according to the GoFundMe website.
“We need the funds ASAP because the buildings are already on the market for sale and the real estate agent has already received offers, although she is working with us to remain in the buildings,” said Valentine on GoFundMe.
“They have put the buildings up for sale and we are trying everything to stay where we are because our location is close to Fort Hood and allows us to help so many active duty military members,” Valentine said.
Valentine, an Army veteran, founded the nonprofit in 2014, according to the website.
People can get involved through donations of their time or funds, according to the Operation Phantom Support website. He said all funds raised on GoFundMe’s building fund will go directly toward that effort.
Operation Phantom Support encompasses ten different programs, most of which are year-round with a few seasonal programs.
It offers a wide variety of help.
For people in need of food, the Nancy Miller food pantry is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It also helps with vehicle repairs through the Monkey Wrench program, which uses an automotive repair shop in Killeen.
The organization has plans to add three new programs within five years, according to its website: Operation Green, a garden using aquaponics to produce food all year long; Operation Giving Care, which aims to ease the burdens placed on caregivers; and Operation Phantom Tranquility, which offers job training for veterans.
“We provide day-to-day support in their time of need,” Valentine said.
To learn more about the organization and its services visit www.phantomsupport.org, email info@phantomsupport.org or stop by 401 N. Eighth St. in Killeen.
Anyone who wants to donate can visit www.gofundme.com/2ucfzf-building-fund.
