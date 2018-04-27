Homeless veterans will be offered a bit of help Saturday during Operation Stand Down Central Texas.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 3101 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas provides veterans with a hot meal, a haircut, and medical and dental screenings. Veteran-related organizations will also be present to provide information.
Last year’s event served 75 homeless people.
The stand down, held bi-annually in April and October by the Copperas Cove-based nonprofit, also provides homeless veterans with clean clothes, towels and personal hygiene materials to take hot showers and put on clothing they can feel comfortable in. Volunteers from barbers to dentists attend to help provide services to the homeless in an effort to give them the opportunity to find their way back to becoming a productive member of society. Of the 75 homeless people helped during the April 2017 event, 33 — or 44 percent — were veterans, officials said.
The October 2016 stand down helped 55 homeless people.
For more information, contact JoAnn Courtland at 254-681-8522 or email: operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com.
