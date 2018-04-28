KILLEEN--The National Guard Armory in Killeen was full of people helping people on Saturday during Operation Stand Down, a charitable project aiming to help homeless veterans in Central Texas.
“People were already lined up at the door when we got here at 7:30 a.m.,” said Joann Courtland, Operation Stand Down Central Texas director. By the time the doors opened at 9 a.m. she said three vans full of people were waiting.
Courtland said volunteers were prepared to serve 200 people. “We just try to do what we can to help as many people as we can,” she said. The organization helps all homeless people, whether or not they are veterans.
At the last Operation Stand Down in October they served 133 people, 41 percent of whom were veterans, she said.
“We don’t turn anyone away who needs help,” Courtland said.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas provided homeless people with clothes, backpacks and hygiene kits for men and women. More vendors were added to the event Saturday, including work training and free legal services, Courtland said.
El Corral provided breakfast tacos and culinary arts students from Central Texas College cooked and served a balanced meal for lunch. The CTC barber college provided hair cuts and shaves, Fort Hood Dentac helped folks with their teeth and Express ER gave medical exams.
Courtland said helping homeless veterans hits close to home because she is a veteran and is from a military family.
“It’s something near and dear to my heart,” she said.
Courtland said she talked with more than 100 veterans at her first Stand Down almost ten years ago.
“Seeing all the camaraderie and kinship that day and the fact they were homeless just didn’t make sense to me; the two shouldn’t go together,” she said. “They took the time out to serve so they deserve our respect.”
One veteran who has come to three Operation Stand Down events said she enjoys the experience. “It gets me out of downtown and I can meet up with fellow vets and talk about past experiences and get connected with resources we don’t normally have,” said Christina Smiley.
She got her hand wrapped up for carpal tunnel at Express ER and also had her teeth examined.
Families that are homeless experience other challenges.
Taylor Lee-Seward was at the Stand Down with her husband and their 8-month-old daughter, Miracle. “She has a little sister on the way,” Seward said, rubbing her belly. Now the family has a place to live but for almost seven months they were homeless, staying in shelters or with family and friends.
“I’m ecstatic to have our own place now,” Seward said. “I don’t know what I would do if my girls didn’t have a place to live.”
Despite all the challenges, Seward’s daughter is a joyful baby. “We’ve been downtown forever and in every shelter she was known as ‘Happy Baby.’”
Still, “it hurt,” Seward said. “Especially with her being just a month old when we became homeless.”
The experience has made Seward see the world a little differently.
“We made lots of friends and we made family, too,” she said. “I have tons of people I consider family right here in this room. With everything that’s happened, our little family is stronger.”
Courtland said many people in the community need help.
“We need to have empathy and compassion to help everybody we can,” she said.
Operation Stand Down is held bi-annually in April and October by the Copperas Cove-based nonprofit. For more information about helping or donating to the cause, contact Joann Courtland at 254-681-8522 or email: operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com.
