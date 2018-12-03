FORT HOOD — The U.S. Army Operational Test Command welcomed a new senior enlisted leader on Monday during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the unit’s headquarters on West Fort Hood.
Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice was welcomed as new senior enlisted advisor by Brig. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, OTC commander, who officiated the ceremony.
Justice took over from Sgt. Maj. Danny G. Boivin, who stepped up to fill in the vacant position Sept. 6 and will now return to his duties overseeing training and safety during airborne operational test drops with the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
“Today the Operational Test Command welcomes a true warrior with Command Sgt. Maj. Justice,” Taylor said. “Although we did say earlier, when I took command, farewell to (Command) Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas ... I’ve had the privilege over the last four months of serving side-by-side with an absolute warrior in Sgt. Maj. Danny Boivin. He took on the mission to come here in September and serve by my side and he came absolutely without hesitation.
“The command has not missed a beat with having my airborne partner here,” Taylor added. “Sgt. Maj. Boivin’s incredible professionalism and incredible operational experience were so important for us in a time when we were executing operational tests truly all over the world.”
Justice most recently served as the command sergeant major of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and has served as the senior enlisted cavalry trainer at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and as a basic training battalion command sergeant major at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
“I would also like to thank Brig. Gen. Taylor for placing his trust and confidence in me and allowing us to be a part of this dynamic organization of dedicated professionals,” Justice said. “I’ll work every day to earn the trust you’ve placed in me. It’s very clear this mission will be unlike any that I have had in my career — I believe there are many great callings in this profession of arms that we are a part of; however, I can think of none greater than to be charged with ensuring the equipment that we put in the hands of America’s sons and daughters provides the capabilities they need to execute their missions for our country.”
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.