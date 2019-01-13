The Killeen Branch NAACP announced a location change for its annual MLK March next week.
The march will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E, Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
“We will be meeting at the flagpole at the park and doing one lap around the hiking and bike trail out there,” event organizer TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said. “Based on years past, we expect to have anywhere between 500 and 600 people in the march, but word has really spread on social media and Facebook, so we may have even more than that.”
Lineup for the event begins at 8:30 a.m.
It was previously scheduled to take place in downtown Killeen in front of City Hall.
This year’s theme is The Dream Still Lives On.
“The march is being led by Little Lambs Learning Academy, and so far we have heard that at least the Shoemaker Junior ROTC and the Charles Patterson band will be participating,” Driver-Moultrie said, “but anyone in the community is encouraged to attend.”
A program to honor Martin Luther King Jr. will follow the march at 11 a.m. at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.
Organizers are seeking talented youth in grades prekindergarten to college who can sing, play an instrument, mime dance, recite poetry, perform speeches, etc.
Contact Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562 or via email at tnd2475@gmail.com for more information.
