The Metroplex Health System Foundation’s 5th Annual Breast Cancer 5k is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 20. The event has been moved to Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 S Clear Creek Road, Killeen. This year’s funds will go to the Metroplex Health System Women’s Imaging Center to provide screening to women who are considered high risk for breast cancer and who are uninsured, according to the hospital. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 13 but was cancelled due to weather. Those who already registered do not need to re-register. Those who still want to register can do so on the day of the event from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. The cost is $25. Organizers suggest people be at the event by 7:45 a.m. The walk will start at 8 a.m.
Festivals, Events
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the seventh annual Fall-O-Ween Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at S.C. Lee Junior High, 1205 Courteny Lane,
Food trucks, pony and hay rides, a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, bounce houses, petting zoos, market vendors and more will be available for visitors. Admission is free.
The ninth annual Killeen Tattoo Expo, hosted by the Ink Masters Tattoo Show, will be from 1 to 11 p.m. Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 20, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 21. Over 120 tattoo artists will be at the expo, as well as tattoo giveaways, food, and body piercers. One-day passes are $20, three-day passes are $35, and both can be purchased at the door at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.
The second annual Puerto Rican Heritage Festival will be from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Harker Heights Event Center (E-Center), 710 Edwards Drive, Harker Heights. Traditional food, dance, music, arts and crafts, games, and vendors will be at this free event.
The Oakalla Library Fall Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 28981 Farm-to-Market 963 in Oakalla. This library fundraiser will feature a silent auction and bake sale, face painting and bounce house for kids, local vendors, barbecue, and food trucks.
The fifth annual Pumpkin Patch Season at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, will occur every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 4. Daily wristbands are $10 per person and include unlimited activities such as a corn maze, hayrides, outdoor games, a playground, live music entertainment and more.
The Jazzin’ for the Cure Killeen Breast Cancer Awareness event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Farris Wheel, 13682 Maxdale Road in Killeen. This black and white affair, hosted by All American Chevrolet of Killeen and the Metroplex Health System Foundation, will feature performances by saxophonist Gary McWilson and jazz vocalist Kendra Christel. Individual tickets range from $15 to $25, tables of eight go for $300, and can all be purchased at eventbrite.com.
The 2018 Rotary Monster Dash 5K Run will be at 9 a.m. Oct 20 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way. Proceeds for the run will benefit local rotary club programs and events. On-site registration can be completed from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and is $30 for adults, and $5 for the kids participating in the Little Monster Dash, which starts at 10 a.m.
Family Fun
The Killeen First United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch, 3501 E. Elms Road, will remain open until Oct. 31. Hayrides, bounce houses, and more will be available at the patch every Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
Nubia Temple No. 191 is hosting a free Kid Fest full of magic, comedy, and giveaways for kids of all ages at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 802 N. Second St.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting Story Time every Monday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids eight and younger, and every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five and younger until Dec. 12 at the Copper Mountain Branch, 3000 S. WS Young Drive. The library also hosts a Crafternoon event for all ages every Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 at the Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet between 7:45 and 10:45 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee will be provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Free, guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse occur each Saturday. Tours start at 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122, or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, and its newly renovated theater and facilities, is now open. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
A free car-care class will be hosted on varying days by KwikKar of Harker Heights, 408 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. The class is geared toward women and young adults and teaches participants practical information about changing a flat tire on the roadside, checking under the hood and preventive maintenance. For more information, or to RSVP for the next class, go to kwikkarofharkerheights.com.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Justin Bravo and the Kind from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20. Barrow will also host a free outdoor showing of the movie, “Hotel Transylvania 2,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 on the lawn.
Blends Wine Bar will host live music by Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 19. $5 cover, 21 and up only. Blends also serves brunch from noon to 2 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month complete with a trivia competition. Brunch is $20, mimosas are $2 each, and drink specials run all day. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Weldon Henson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 19. Cover: $8. The Debonaires will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 20. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, through October.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. For more information and a list of vendors, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market or call 254-953-5493.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
“Treasure Island” will show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. show on Sunday at Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at www.vlakilleen.org. The show continues Oct. 26, 27 and 28.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., will display its new exhibit, “Lampasas County, the Spanish Influenza, and the Great War,” until Nov. 11. The exhibit chronicles the effects of World War I and the Spanish Influenza on county residents in 1918. The museum is open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
RAW — Royal Street Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month along Royal Street in Salado. Promoting visual art, the featured galleries include Bentons Custom Jewelry, FSG Fine Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks, Sirril Art Gallery, and Barrow Brewing Co. Call Salado Glassworks at 254-947-0339 or visit www.royalstreetartwalk.com for more information.
Dancing
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a Halloween Cosplay and Dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Food, dancing, games, and more will be available for free and for all ages.
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a CW dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 19 for $7 per person. Or, come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood also hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Saturday and Sunday. DJ Ben/Jamin will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 19. No cover. DJ Suavesito will host a live radio program, 106.1 FM Waco MásTejano, from9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 20. No cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
