From Geekfest to KidFest, there is plenty to do for Killeen-area families and residents this weekend.
Geekfest — the annual event at Central Texas College that unites gamers, Harry Potter fans and many others — starts tonight.
Kidfest, which offers free immunizations and health screenings, is on Sunday. Other back-to-school events are also planned this weekend in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
In, Gatesville, the first Summer Sounds Music Competition will ring out Saturday night.
Here is a full listing and all of the details about area events coming up:
Best Bet
The Central Texas College 2018 Geekfest 2018 will be at the Mayborn Science Theater in Killeen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 18 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19. (Schedule subject to change.) The event will be a “celebration of all things geek,” dedicated to fostering creativity and a sense of community among attendees while raising funds for CTC student scholarships and programs. A three-day wristband will be $30 at the door. A one-day wristband for Friday or Sunday will be $15 at the door. For Saturday, a one-day wristband will be $20 at the door. Visit http://www.geekfest.ctcd.edu/for more information or to purchase tickets.
Local Music
Blends Wine Bar will host smooth jazz with Patrick Trahan from 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 17. The venue will also host Wine 101 Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22. This event will be a wine-tasting class dedicated to sampling five California wines. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 the day of the event. The bar will also offer Jazzy Thursdays with Rodney Howell from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 23. Blends Win Bar hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 8 to 11 p.m. every Saturday. For ages 21 and older, $5 cover. The bar also offers half off the individual glass price from already opened bottles of wine from noon to 6 p.m. every Sunday. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. For ages 21 and older, no cover. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host a performance by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 17 with $8 cover. The venue will also host The Debonairs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 18 with $10 cover. The dance hall is at 4984 W. FM 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fort Hood will continue the free Music on Lawn series with a performance by Distinguished Soundz beginning at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 on the lawn behind Chili’s Bar and Grill at 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Gatesville will host the city’s first Summer Sounds Music Competition from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18 at Faunt Le Roy Park Pavilion.
The music competition is for local, new and upcoming artists/musicians. Entry is free and the winner will be booked for a paid show at a selected Gatesville restaurant. Visit https://www.facebook.com/SummerSoundsGatesville/?fref=pb&hc_location=profile_browser for more information.
Showtime at the Apollo, a talent show, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center. Dancers, singers, musicians, bands, comedians, poets and more will be competing for a $500 cash prize. For tickets, call 512-633-6391.
Farmer’s Markets
Amy’s Self Storage will host their Summer Mid-Month Market day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at locations in Harker Heights, 800 Prospector Trail; Salado, 3524 FM 2484; and Copperas Cove, 930 W. Highway 190. The market will feature five to seven local crafters displaying their work.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, through October.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in front of Tractor Supply Company on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Harker Heights Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. For more information and a list of vendors, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market or call 254-953-5493.
Market Days in Belton is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Saturday through August. Vendors featuring a variety of baked goods and handmade items will line the streets of downtown. Contact Sandy Bigham at 254-939-5699 or sandy10@hot.rr.com.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. The museum offers free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. the first Sunday of each month. For information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org. for more information or to register for the camp.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
RAW — Royal Street Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month along Royal Street in Salado. Promoting visual art, the featured galleries include Bentons Custom Jewelry, FSG Fine Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks and Sirril Art Gallery. Also participating in the art walk is Barrow Brewing Co. Call Salado Glassworks at 254-947-0339 or visit www.royalstreetartwalk.com for more information.
Dancing
In the Mood Ballroom will be host a dance lesson from 7 to 7:45 p.m., followed by country western dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 17. The class will be $10 and includes admission to the dance, or the dance alone is $7 per person. Beverages and snacks will be available for sale and attendees may also bring their own liquor. The venue will be closed Aug. 18, host only private lessons Aug. 19. The venues will host a one night class, hustle, from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 for $18 per person. There will be a one night class, country waltz, from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 for $18 per person. Time slots for private lessons are available throughout the week. The venue will be closed Aug. 22 through Sept. 3. The ballroom is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteno and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts live music every Saturday and Sunday. The saloon will host DJ Ponyboy from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 17. No cover. The venue will also host DJ Desperado from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 18. No cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information
Family Fun
Free guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse are offered each Saturday. Tours start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122 or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
Express Emergency Room in Harker Heights, 980 Knights Way, No. 100, will host a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. The community is invited to help “stuff the ambulance” with school supplies. There will be backpack giveaways, a bounce house, games and activities for the whole family, food trucks and more. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/438021116680677/
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation will host a back-to-school movie in the park from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug 18 at 1206 W. Avenue B., Copperas Cove. Those interested in doing so may vote on Facebook for either “Trolls” or “Sing” as the film to be screened. The event is free to the public. Visit https://www.facebook.com/coveparksandrec/ for more information or to vote on the movie.
The grand opening of Urban Air Adventure park will be Aug. 18 at 2102 Jennifer Drive, Killeen. The venue will host a DJ from 6 to 10 a.m. and various radio stations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be treats and giveaways. The first 100 attendees to buy an ultimate pass will get a one-year basic jump pass. For more information, visit https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
Chick-fil-A in Killeen will host family breakfast bingo from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Attendees will have the opportunity to win free food while enjoying family fun.
Metroplex Health System in Killeen will host KidFest Health and Safety Fair from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The healthcare organization will be providing free immunizations and health screenings. There will also be local exhibitors offering free information for parents, as well as educational interactive activities, door prizes, popcorn, snow-cones, snacks and entertainment. The event is free and open to the public. Immunizations will be given based on eligibility and on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Killeen Branch NAACP will host a Back 2 School Bash from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road. Community members who would like to donate backpacks for the event are asked to drop them off that morning at the church. For more information, call 254-338-1562.
For Children
The Fort Hood Exchange will host a Back to School Fashion Show from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents of children ages 5 to 13 are welcome to register their child to model in the show. Contact the Clear Creek Exchange administrative office at 254-532-7200 to sign up or for more information.
The Back to School Splash Bash will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Long Branch Park for children ages 12 and under. This free event will feature fun at the pool, splash pad, water inflatables and slides. Water attire will be required to participate. Visit www.killeentexas.gov/parks for more information.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
A free car care class will be hosted on varying days by Kwik Kar of Harker Heights, 408 E. FM 2410. The class is geared toward women and young adults and teaches participants practical information about changing a flat tire on the roadside, checking under the hood and preventive maintenance. For more information or to RSVP for the next class, go to kwikkarofharkerheights.com.
Festivals, Events
The inaugural Bill Yowell Memorial Sporting Clays Tournament will be Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. A supper is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The supper and tournament will be hosted by the Killeen Education Foundation. The event will feature a steak dinner catered by Firehouse Ranch. The price of dinner is covered by the tournament entry fee of $125 or is $40 for the dinner only. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Yowell Ranch, 4248 E. Stagecoach Road, with registration at 7:30 a.m., and shooting beginning at 9 a.m. Yowell was a Killeen business man and civic leader, serving as a veteran, a rancher, a former Killeen city councilman, a president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and an advocate for education, among other things, during his life. Contact: 254-336-0181 or visit www.killeenisd.org/education_foundation.
Spark of Life Kitten Forster and Rescue will host an adoption event Aug. 18-19 at Pet Supplies Plus in Copperas Cove, 1212 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. The rescue will have a table set up inside the store with kittens and cats up for adoption; the organization will also be accepting resource and monetary donations which are tax-deductible.
There will be a free military appreciation lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Veterans United Home Loans, 1302 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 100, Killeen. Visit https://killeen.veteransunited.com/events/2018-08-21/ to register or for more information.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College will be closed to the general public through Aug. 31 for renovations. For show descriptions, a full schedule and ticket prices, go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
