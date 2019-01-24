There’s no reason to stay at home all weekend with so many free events for people of all ages in the Killeen area. Have a literary weekend with the Lampasas Book Festival, check out some live music at venues across the area, or tackle your shopping with local vendors and farmer’s markets. If it’s happening, it’s in this list.
Best Bet
The Lampasas Book Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St. The New York Times best-selling historical romance author, Jodi Thomas, will be the keynote speaker at 11 a.m. and authors like Helen Munday, Renee Alter and more will be in attendance throughout this free event.
Festivals, Events
The next run in the Centex Race Series is the 5K Run/Walk to the Polar Bear Plunge at 8 a.m. Jan. 26 at Copperas Cove City Park. After the race, the cold plunge into the City Park Pool will take place at 10 a.m. and will include a belly flop and costume contest. Registration in advance is $20 per person and can be done at www.killeentexas.gov. Onsite registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and will be $25 per person, cash only.
The annual Robert Burns Night, a celebration of the famous Scottish bard hosted by the Scottish American Military Society Post 1298, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St., Belton. The night will consist of ceremonies, speeches, silent auction, live music by Joe Romeo, and a traditional meal of haggis. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by calling George Shott at 254-231-8254 or emailing shottgeorge@gmail.com.
The Killeen ISD Council of PTA’s is hosting its Community Vendor Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. Plenty of shopping opportunities and on-site food trucks will be at this free event.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club is hosting its 48th annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Supper from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Harker Heights Elementary School, 726 S. Ann Blvd. Adult tickets are $6 and kids under 12 are $4; proceeds support local high school scholarships and programs. There will also be a silent auction, raffle, and door prizes.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan. 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trail head in Harker Heights. If the road is still closed, runners will meet at the parking lot at the barrier and run from there. Water and coffee will be provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The next book club meeting at The Bob Gilmore Senior Center, 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28. This month, members will discuss “The Paris Wife,” by Paula McLain.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Clay Caster from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25. Barrow is also hosting Australia Day from noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 26 with special lager brews and games throughout the day, with music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m.
Blends Wine Bar is hosting live music by JC Strings from 8 to 11 p.m. Jan. 25. $5 cover, 21 and up only. Blends also hosts Sunday Funday every week from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 25. Cover: $8. Fast Movin’ Trainwill perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 26. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Kody West and Clint Alan Janisch are playing from 9 p.m. to midnight Jan. 25. General admission tickets are $12. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Belton High School Theater Department, 600 Lake Road, is hosting performances of “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Jan. 27. Tickets for adults are $10 each; seniors and students are $5.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.
The Harker Heights High School Choir annual musical variety show, Knight Club, will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 at the HHHS auditorium. Tickets range from $10 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.hhhschoirs.com/knightclub.html or in person at HHHS between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning Jan. 28. All funds raised benefit the choir and its activities.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations,” on display until March 3. The exhibit features illustrations from award-winning children’s book illustrators from well-known titles like, “Where the Wild Things Are,” “The Polar Express,” and “Jumanji.” Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Ballroom Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Jan. 25 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10. In the Mood also hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Oz will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan. 25. No cover. The Tejano/country group LaDezz will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan. 26 with DJ Desperado in the Mix. $10 cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
