Best Bet
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host performances of its production of “Rock of Ages,” a story set in 1980s Hollywood featuring iconic hair band rock music, throughout the weekend. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22, and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and can be purchased at vlakilleen.org.
Festivals, Events
The city of Nolanville will be holding its sixth annual Train Whistle Jamboree this year from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Nolanville City Hall and its surrounding grounds, at 101 N. Fifth Street. There will be live music, food, cultural dancing featuring Korean dancers, a car show, video games, a pie-eating contest, petting zoo and more.
The Salado Chocolate and Wine Weekend will be from Sept. 21 to 23 and features a number of chocolate and wine themed events hosted by local Salado businesses and wineries. Everything from grape stomping, four course meals, wine and dessert pairings, to crafting with chocolate will be available. For a full list of events, and to purchase tickets, go to the event’s page on eventbrite.com.
The Copperas Cove Food Truck Festival will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22 and will feature live music, games for children and adults, beer and wine tents, and plenty of food. Admission is $5 per carload. The festival will be at Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The Copperas Cove Multicultural Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Ogletree Gap Preserve, 1878 Post Office Road. Live music, entertainment, food, cultural dancing and demonstrations will be featured at this free event.
The fifth annual Pumpkin Patch Season at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, will occur every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 4. Daily wristbands are $10 per person and include unlimited activities such as a corn maze, hayrides, outdoor games, a playground, live music entertainment and more.
The Texas Metaphysical Fair in Killeen will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, Ballroom A, Room 1, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The Fort Worth Iris Society will host its annual Iris flower sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard. Admission is free.
Family Fun
The City of Harker Heights is hosting the last Film and Food Friday at 8 p.m. Sept 21 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing. Mayor Spencer H. Smith will be in attendance during the showing of the movie “Wonder.” Food trucks will also be available to serve moviegoers.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet between 7:15 and 10:15 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Bottled water and coffee are provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Free, guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse occur each Saturday. Tours start at 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122, or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College,and its newly renovated theater and facilities, is now open. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
A free car-care class will be hosted on varying days by KwikKar of Harker Heights, 408 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. The class is geared toward women and young adults and teaches participants practical information about changing a flat tire on the roadside, checking under the hood and preventive maintenance. For more information, or to RSVP for the next class, go to kwikkarofharkerheights.com.
Local Music
Blends Wine Bar hosts live jazz music by Rodney Howell from 8 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Ages 21 and up only, $5 cover charge. Blends will also host livemusic by Red Watterson from 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21. $5 cover, 21 and up only. Brunch is from noon to 2 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month complete with a trivia competition. Brunch is $20, mimosas are $2 each, and drink specials run all day. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will feature live music by the Nick Sterling Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 and Benjamin Guenther from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 23.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Mark Richey from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 21. Cover: $8. Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 22. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite No. 105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, through October.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in front of Tractor Supply Company on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Harker Heights Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. This week, in honor of Labor Day, military members will receive 10 percent off for military appreciation. For more information and a list of vendors, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market or call 254-953-5493.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. During the museum’s next Community Day on Sept. 23, the Discovery Center, natural and cultural history exhibits, and the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village can be accessed without an admission fee. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
RAW — Royal Street Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month along Royal Street in Salado. Promoting visual art, the featured galleries include Bentons Custom Jewelry, FSG Fine Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks and Sirril Art Gallery. Also participating in the art walk is Barrow Brewing Co. Call Salado Glassworks at 254-947-0339 or visit www.royalstreetartwalk.com for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center is hosting a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Hwy. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom will host a CW Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21 for $7 per person, or come early for thelesson starting at 7 p.m. and stay for the dancefor $10 per person. The ballroom hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week. The ballroom is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts live music every Saturday and Sunday. The saloon will host Tejano Outlaw from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sept. 21. No cover. Tejano Paul will play music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sept. 22. No cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Compiled by Brittany Sodic
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.