HARKER HEIGHTS — Over 500 participants joined the Out of Darkness Walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention and remember their lost loves ones at the Harker Heights Community Park Saturday morning.
“We are raising awareness and funds for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention,” said Janet Sutton, organizer of the walk and board member for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention Central Texas. “I think this pulls the community together. We want to let people know, if they are affected by suicide or mental health issues, that they are not alone.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 123 Americans die by suicide every day.
Sutton lost her only son Christopher to suicide in 2014 and has a very personal connection to the Out of Darkness Walk.
“He was only 14 years old, so it is a very personal loss to me,” she said. “I wish I would have truly understood the signs of suicide so maybe I would have recognized them in my child and saved his life.”
Warning signs can include extreme mood swings or the presence of entirely new behaviors in loved ones. People at risk often feel hopeless, like a burden to others or start talking about death in general.
With the numbers of committed suicide and suicide attempts on the rise, prevention is more important than ever.
“The biggest thing is that we have to talk about it,” Sutton said. “It shouldn’t be something that’s swept under the rug, it should be open conversation, people should not feel … afraid to reach out and get help. We have to erase that stigma and make mental health as important as physical health.”
People in need or their loved ones can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or join a suicide support group in Bell County.
“I invite them to reach out and get help for their loved one,” Sutton said. “Don’t think it’s just going away on its own.”
