A Killeen Planning & Zoning commissioner who said Monday he plans to resign from the commission faces misdemeanor drug and weapon charges after an arrest earlier this month, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department,
Benjamin Franklin Purser, 32, was arrested by the Belton Police Department and charged with four misdemeanors: resisting arrest, unlawful carry, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief, according to an email from Deputy Chief Chuck Cox with sheriff’s department.
Belton police did not immediately return questions from the Herald about the arrest.
Purser, the commission’s vice chairman, announced Monday his intent to resign from his position with an unexpired term, citing personal health concerns. Purser said he would submit his resignation to the council soon.
“I wanted to let y’all know first because y’all are my family,” Purser told the commission.
Purser could not be reached for comment Monday.
The charges were Class A misdemeanors, Cox said, except for the criminal mischief charge, which is a Class B misdemeanor. Purser has no prior record with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Cox said.
They totaled $9,000 in bonds, which were posted at the Bell County Jail on Sept. 9, Cox said.
