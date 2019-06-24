A line of storms rolled through the Killeen/Fort Hood area this morning shortly after 2 a.m., bringing with it heavy rainfall as well as power outages in local cities. Another batch of rain was falling around 9 a.m.
About 2,230 customers in Killeen were affected by power outages as of 9:20 a.m., according to the Oncor power outage map. More than 900 customers were affected by outages in Copperas Cove, and close to 500 in Harker Heights.
"We don't have any reports of storm damage right now, but so far we are showing 2.22 inches of rain just today," meteorologist Monique Sellers with the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth said. "We are also going to have some low rain chances for the next few days (through Tuesday evening) but after that it should be sunny skies."
Currently the Killeen area has received 12.45 inches of rain since the beginning of the year. According to NWS data, average yearly rainfall in Killeen is 18.87 inches.
The rain chances today are expected to drop to 30% before 10 p.m. tonight and remain 30% through Tuesday. A flash flood warning was in effect overnight, and ended about 5:15 a.m.
Low water crossings at Fort Hood were marked as "increased risk" on the post's website, but all were still open as of 9:15 a.m.
"If you see water covering the road on the way to work this morning, don't cross it! Find another way," Fort Hood posted on its Facebook page early Monday. "Too many lives have been lost over something so preventable. Turn around, don't drown."
This story is developing.
