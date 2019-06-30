Saturday night's and this morning's storms dropped around 0.34 inches of rain on the Killeen area, according to data from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. This morning's storms could also just be a precursor to even more thunder- and rainstorms throughout the rest of the week.
There is still a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms for the rest of the day today and into tonight, according to the NWS. New rainfall amounts could average between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Today's high temperature is expected to reach 89 degrees while the low could drop to 70 degrees.
On Monday there is a 20% chance of storms during the day, which is expected to make way to mostly cloudy skies Monday night. The high temperature Monday could reach 89 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 70 degrees.
Rain chances will be back in the forecast Tuesday, with a 20% chance of rain during the day and night. The high temperature Tuesday could reach 90 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 72 degrees.
The chance of rain will climb on Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain during the day before dropping back down to 20% at night. Wednesday's high temperature is expected to reach 89 degrees while the low could drop to 73 degrees.
Only Thursday, July 4, there will be a 30% chance of rain during the day before making way for cloudy skies and potentially good fireworks weather at night. The high temperature Thursday could reach 91 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 73 degrees.
