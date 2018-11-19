Palo Alto Middle School football coach Nicholas Parker has resigned, district spokesman Terry Abbott said Monday.
“He will not coach or teach at Palo Alto again,” Abbott said.
Parker was the subject of a professional standards investigation for actions in an Oct. 23 game against Eastern Hills Middle School that resulted in his suspension.
Palo Alto players and the coach were flagged by the officials numerous times for late hits, unsportsmanlike conduct and other penalties on Oct. 23. Reports say they were verbally abusive to the officials and the players of the other team.
At one point, Parker reportedly refused to leave the field after being ejected from the game, Abbott said.
Ten Palo Alto players were suspended for the next game and three were removed from the team.
Superintendent John Craft said in October, “The district and our parents expect better than this from students and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.