Palo Alto Middle School football coach Nicholas Parker was suspended without pay Friday pending the outcome of a Killeen ISD investigation.
Multiple players and the coach were flagged by referees for inappropriate conduct during a Tuesday night game with Eastern Hills Middle School. Parker was ejected from the game, and numerous unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul penalties were given. At one point, Parker reportedly refused to leave the field, according to district reports. There was also reported verbal abuse against the referees and Eastern Hills players.
Ten Palo Alto players were suspended for the next game and three were removed from the team.
“Let it be clear, this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Superintendent John Craft said in a Friday statement. “The district and our parents expect better than this from students and staff. We will not have this kind of behavior in Killeen ISD.”
