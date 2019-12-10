Killeen Xmas parade-3

Air Force recruiter Lt Col Robert Firman sits in his replica F-16 Fighter during the 53rd Annual Killeen Christmas Parade in 2015.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The 57th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will make its merry way through historic Downtown Killeen Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

The public is invited to enjoy this free holiday tradition. Dozens of entries include floats, vehicles and performers showcasing this year’s theme, “Santa’s Winter Camp.”

