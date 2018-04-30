Residents took part in the annual parade of homes Sunday, visiting multiple new homes across Central Texas and seeing what new features and styles were available.
There were houses on display from Clear Creek Road in Killeen all the way to Belton, and people from all over were enjoying the tour.
“This is our last stop on the tour. We did all the homes in Belton and Harker Heights yesterday, and today we did all the Killeen homes,” Angelia Carpenter said, who toured homes with her husband, David. “We loved the tour this year. We try to go every year.”
The Carpenters visited homes constructed by Purser Homes off Clear Creek Road. The two houses on the tour were at 6000 and 6007 Cordillera Drive. The home at 6007 Cordillera Drive recently won awards for best kitchen and best bathroom.
“The biggest thing about coming out every year is seeing what new features or additions are going into the newer homes,” David Carpenter said. “We can get ideas for new projects for our home, or maybe potentially for a new home in the future.”
The new homes had plenty of luxury features to show off, including walk-in showers and electric fireplaces with crystal rock displays.
The parade of homes continues Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, go to cthbaparadeofhomes.com.
