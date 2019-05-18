COPPERAS COVE — “Everything is fantastic!”
That was Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Menard’s upbeat greeting Saturday morning as she checked in arriving entrants for the Rabbit Fest parade at Copperas Cove High School.
Cloudy skies and the threat of thunderstorms weren’t about to dampen Menard’s spirit. She said the first two days of the 39th annual event had gone very well, and she expected the final two days to be just as good.
The staging area in the high school parking lot was a tremendously busy place in the hour before the parade was set to step off. Some parade entrants were still arriving and setting up their floats at 9:30 a.m., while others had everything handled and were just waiting for the judges to come by and score their entries.
Copperas Cove Public Information Office Kevin Keller was among the group of judges going from float to float bearing a clipboard and scoring sheets.
“Actually this is the first time I’ve ever had an opportunity to judge,” Keller said. “We’re looking at several categories, such as the use of Rabbit Fest theme, appearance, number of participants and the overall score for how the float looks, how the individuals are dressed on the float...so there are several categories.”
Keller said each different area was scored from 1 to 5 and then added to come up with the total score. Keller, Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Jennifer Cotter, Ingrid Keifer of Domino’s Pizza, J.C. Stubbs from Edward Jones and Copperas Cove City Councilwoman Joanne Courtland served as judges for the event, which featured more than 30 entries.
A few umbrellas appeared briefly along the parade route as a few raindrops fell, but the crowds lining the downtown area stayed mostly dry and enthusiastic throughout.
Four-year-old Meadow Brower said her favorite part of the parade was the Rabbit Fest mascot.
“The Easter bunny!” she shouted as the Jeep carrying the mascot drove by.
Meadow’s brother Rhett was a bit less excited, but said he really like the horses in the parade “because it kind of reminds me of my sister’s farm.”
The festival remained open Saturday afternoon despite a strong thunderstorm that dropped heavy rain and some hail in the area. Menard said in a text that there was no damage and that Rabbit Fest would continue Saturday night.
Rabbit Fest will wrap up Sunday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. Admission is cash only, $1 for walk-ins and $5 per carload. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $30.
