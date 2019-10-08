Residents wishing to participate in an Oct. 19 5K can register from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Chick-fil-A, 1400 East Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
The 5K is being hosted by the Killeen Breast Cancer Campaign and is intended to show support for breast cancer survivors.
