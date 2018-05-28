Patriotic participants of all ages paid tribute to military service members and honored the fallen at a special Memorial Day remembrance walk Sunday.
Participants walked the half-mile loop at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery 21 times, many carrying flags, to signify a 21-gun salute, a customary firing of cannons or artillery that represents military honor.
“Being out here serves multiple purposes,” said veteran Sharon Johnson, of Killeen. “Primarily, I am walking with a flag for 22 Until None and that’s for awareness of (military) suicides. That’s one aspect of it. The second is in remembrance of those who served and have died from each and every era of our wars, to include anything foreign and domestic as well.”
The walk was organized by the Fort Hood Chapter of 22 Until None, an organization that hosts events across the nation to help veterans establish support networks within their communities in an effort to deter suicide mentality.
“A lot of us like to tell our veterans thank you for your service, but that doesn’t even scratch the surface,” said Frank Cash, 22 Until None Fort Hood Chapter captain. “That’s why I hold these events — to bring the veteran to the community.”
As part of the walk, Cash paired veterans with Junior JROTC cadets so the youth could learn from the veterans about their potential futures in military service and to offer veterans a meaningful opportunity to further impact young lives.
Cash said he felt the veterans were encouraged by the presence of the cadets, in spite of the pain they may have been experiencing.
“That’s why we’re doing it — to learn and to bridge that gap between the old and young,” he said. “And to understand that, either way, we are in this life together.”
For the Liberty Battalion, a group of Naval Junior ROTC cadets from Georgetown, the purpose behind the walk hit especially close to home as the battalion just lost a 16-year-old member to suicide May 23.
“We are honoring one of our cadets who recently passed away,” Cadet Emma Martinez, 16, said. “We are going to remember him while walking.”
For Liberty Battalion chaperone Janet Templeman, the walk was a family affair, with her husband, Chris, and son, Codi, also participating in honor of the fallen cadet.
“I think it’s very important for them to come out here, to teach them respect and honor,” said Janet Templeman, who hoped the event would show all attendees that there are many options beyond than suicide.
Beyond education of values and respectful tribute to the fallen, the event also offered participants an opportunity for personal expression.
“My intent is to make Memorial Day an individual purpose, an individual remembrance to those who have come before us,” Cash said.
That goal may have been met, as many attendees noted unique experiences and thoughts about their time at the event.
Johnson said she was walking to show gratitude to veterans who had died for their service and their lives.
Lucia Torres, of Austin, said she too came to the event to remember her fallen friends but also to support those still in service.
“I always have them on my mind,” she said.
The remembrance walk commemorated all those in service, whether veterans, active duty, or fallen.
Junior ROTC Cadet Riley Cuava, 16, poignantly noted the immortal honor of military members, capturing the sentiment of Memorial Day.
“Soldiers never die and glory never stops,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.