The Texas Department of Transportation will begin transitioning westbound traffic to new pavement on parts of Interstate 14/US 190, in Harker Heights, the week of March 10.
According to Ken Roberts of TxDOT, preparation for the traffic shift will begin with the closure of various westbound lanes from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, March 10 to March 15. The overnight temporary closures will allow traffic barriers to be moved.
The ongoing I-14 expansion project, which began in the Spring 2018, will provide additional roadway capacity by adding an inside travel lane in both the east and westbound directions from one-mile west of FM 2410 to FM 3423 (Indian Trail), as well as a concrete traffic barrier between opposing travel lanes. The project is scheduled for completion in the Summer of 2019, weather permitting, Roberts said.
Motorists are urged to observe all warning signs, work zone speed reductions and exercise caution when passing near construction personnel and equipment in the project area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.