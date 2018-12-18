The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Clear Creek Road on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, according to a TxDOT spokesman.
The temporary closures will allow the contractor to set bridge beams for the new westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge that will span the main lanes of I-14 and the eastbound exit ramp to Clear Creek Road, said Ken Roberts, the TxDOT regional spokesman from Waco. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be diverted to the frontage road while northbound and southbound Clear Creek Road traffic will be reduced to single lane traffic at the bridge. Traffic control will be handled by law enforcement officers during the beam setting operation.
The signs along the highway indicating the closure will last from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. is a generic overnight closure time frame notification, added Roberts.
“The intent is to be clear by 4 a.m. at the latest. We’re also counting on a number of soldiers being off already for the holidays, which should significantly reduce the impact in case the work goes long, for some reason,” he said. “The same consideration is given to (Department of Defense) civilians working on the installation. Access to Clear Creek Road and the Fort Hood gate will still be available, regardless of the length of the temporary main lane closure. We have already been in coordination with Fort Hood officials.”
In a separate project, there will also be a closure of the WS Young Drive exit in the westbound lanes of I-14 from 9 a.m. to approximately noon on Thursday to fix a sign, Roberts said.
