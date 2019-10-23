Pat Green
patgreen.com

Grammy-nominated artist Pat Green will be the feature entertainment at AdventHealth’s 30th annual Gold Star Gala Nov. 7.

According to Rolling Stone, the San Antonio native has released a dozen albums — some indie, some with major labels — in a 20-year country music career that has seen Grammy recognition, sold-out stadiums and radio success way beyond the Lone Star State’s airwaves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.