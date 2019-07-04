By Brittany Sodic
Herald Correspondent
If you missed the mid-week Fourth of July area events, there are still a few chances to get decked out in red, white, and blue and belatedly observe the holiday over the weekend.
Check out the Penelope Street Patriot Fest, jump on the back of your hog and join the Honor Ride, or take a quiet moment to check out the Remembrance Memorial Display on Fort Hood. There are also a ton of family-friendly events taking place. Check out the listing for more information.
Festivals, Events
The Remembrance Memorial Display, featuring about 7,000 individual boots to honor soldiers that have fallen since 9/11, will be open 24 hours a day until July 7 at Sadowski Field, adjacent to III Corps on Fort Hood.
The VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veteran’s Ave., Copperas Cove, is hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast with eggs made to order from 8 to 10 a.m. July 6. Breakfast is $7 per person or $5 for those 70 and up.
The Superhero 5K Mug Run will begin at 7 a.m. July 6 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Race fee is $35 per person and can be completed at www.runsignup.com.
Registration for the Honor Ride 2019 will begin at 8 a.m. July 6 at the VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St., Belton, hosted by the VFW Motorcycle Group of Texas. Registration is $20 per rider and includes the 52-mile ride and admission to the Penelope Street Patriot Fest, at which point the ride will conclude. Proceeds will benefit the construction of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial.
The Sami Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Vendors will feature crafts, art, jewelry, food, home décor, and more at this event. Tickets are $5 per person, kids 12 and under are free.
The Independence Day Celebration and Open House at the Keystone Star Hotel, 404 E. Second St., Lampasas, will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6. Festivities will begin with a flag-raising ceremony at 11 a.m., and food will be served at this free event.
The Penelope Street Patriot Fest will be from noon to 5 p.m. July 6 at the Penelope Street strip between Central and Second Avenue in Belton. Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old, and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets include access to the street party, live music, a commemorative cup, food from Miller’s Smokehouse, and a drink. Vendors, raffles, a silent auction, and additional food and drink will be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds benefit the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial.
The UFC 239 Fight Night Watch Party will be from 7 to 11 p.m. July 6 at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to all.
Family Fun
Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood, is hosting a Spider-Man Web Blaster Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6. Kids will be able to test out new Spider-Man toys and engage in related activities at this event.
The City of Copperas Cove is hosting a Movie in the Park event at 8:15 p.m. July 6 at the park, 1206 W. Avenue B. This free, family-friendly event will include a showing of “Zootopia.”
The Killeen Police Department Summer S.W.A.T. Camp will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Campers will learn about public safety from various city departments. Registration is free for children in the fifth to eighth grade age level and can be completed at www.killeentexas.gov.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting “Full of Hot Air Balloon Science,” a free program geared toward kids 5-12 years old, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. July 10.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild is hosting a Christmas in July meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 8 at the Harker Heights United Methodist Church, 208 W. Cardinal Lane. Members will share gift ideas and learn new skills. Visitors are welcome.
The Great Books Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members will discuss “Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions” by Edwin Abbott.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Live music performed by Melinda Adams will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 5 at Lions Park, 4320 Lions Park Road, Temple, as part of the Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series hosted by Baylor Scott & White. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to this event.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Chalkboard Poets from 7 to 9 p.m. July 6. Barrow also hosts a summer lecture series every Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., where a different guest will share their expert information over a pint or two. This Sunday, Dan Keesee, state wetlands conservationist, will lead a discussion on urban conservation.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Weldon Henson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 5. Cover: $8. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 6. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by DeAnnaWendolyn from 7 to 11 p.m. July 5 and music by Britton Pyeatt from 8 p.m. to midnight July 6.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts &Museums
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Summer Fun Early Learners event will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 9- 12. Each day will have a new theme: July 9, Native Americans; July 10, Pioneers; July 11, STEAM Exploration; and July 12, Music. The event is free and recommended for kids 6 years old and younger. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. This month’s theme is “Rock and Roll Blues” and will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6. Crafts and activities centered on musical instruments, music culture, sound engineering, and more will be available for all ages.Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroomhosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host music by DJ Ben-Jamin from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 5 and DJ Tejano Outlaw from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 6. No cover charge. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting music by David Marez and Kumbia IV from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 6. Tickets are $15 each. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
