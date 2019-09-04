Pavement repairs for Farm-to-Market 116 and Farm-to-Market 1113 in Copperas Cove will begin tonight and last until Friday morning according to a statement issued by Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts.
Construction crews will be working on repairs near the railroad crossing on FM 116 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. tonight and Thursday evening. The repairs will extend through the intersection with Ave D (FM 1113) and along FM 116 north of the Fire Station, as well as the intersection of U.S. Highway Business 190 and Ave D.
